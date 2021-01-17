Mahomes (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's divisional-round game against the Browns.
Mahomes has officially been diagnosed with a concussion after leaving the game in the third quarter. Chad Henne will finish the playoff game under center. Prior to his exit, Mahomes completed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, and he added three carries for 14 yards and a score.
