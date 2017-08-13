Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Working ahead of Bray
Mahomes took the second-string reps at Sunday's practice, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Mahomes completed seven of nine passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against San Francisco, while Tyler Bray completed five of eight passes for 63 yards and tossed a pick. The battle for the backup job probably isn't over, but it would be convenient for Kansas City if Mahomes beat out Bray, as the team could then get by with only two quarterbacks on the roster.
