Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Working on footwork this offseason
Mahomes is working to improve his footwork this offseason, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Mahomes has a big enough arm to often make up for his poor footwork, but improvement in that area could help him improve on an already impressive 66 completion percentage in his first year under center. He may have to adjust to life without one of his biggest weapons from last year, Tyreek Hill (suspended indefinitely from team), and he's reportedly had good chemistry with Sammy Watkins early in the offseason.
