Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Working on footwork
Mahomes has been working to improve his footwork in the pocket this offseason, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Mahomes has a big enough arm to often make up for his poor footwork, but growth in that area could help him raise an already impressive 66 completion percentage in his first year under center. He may have to adjust to life without one of his biggest weapons from 2018, however, as Tyreek Hill remains suspended indefinitely from team by the Chiefs. Perhaps in preparation for Hill's suspension carrying over into the regular season, Mahomes has been working on developing more chemistry with Sammy Watkins in the early stages of the offseason.
