Mahomes (wrist) said Tuesday that he was a little sore following Sunday's win over the Cardinals, but he feels a lot better, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Mahomes injured his left wrist early in Sunday's contest and had it significantly taped up, per Sweeney. However, it didn't appear to hinder his play as he completed 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns during the blowout win. The issue flared up again Monday, so he received treatment and is already feeling better. "I'm sure I'll be good to go this week," Mahomes said. By all accounts, the issue doesn't appear significant, but it's still worth monitoring with the Chiefs having a short turnaround leading into Thursday's matchup with the Chargers.