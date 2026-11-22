Woods (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Woods opened Week 11 prep with back-to-back full practices before having his reps limited Friday, which prompted the Chiefs to tag him as questionable. The rookie first-rounder has not been cleared by medical staff to play Sunday, so he will miss his third consecutive game due to a neck injury. Bryson Eason and Marcus Harris will continue to operate in rotational roles on the interior defensive line behind Chris Jones and Khyiris Tonga in the absence of Woods, whose next chance to play is Thanksgiving Day against the Bills.