Hendershot (calf) was activated from injured reserve Monday and does not have an injury designation for Wednesday's Week 17 matchup versus Pittsburgh.

Hendershot had been on IR since late November due to a calf injury. He was designated to return Monday and estimated as a full practice participant both Monday and Tuesday. With no injury designation for Wednesday's game, Hendershot appears set to return to action against the Steelers. He'll presumably work as the Chiefs' third tight end behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray while also contributing on special teams.