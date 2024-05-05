Brooks signed a contract with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent Saturday, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

Brooks played 65 career games for Kansas State, totaling 182 catches for 2,127 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added 29 rushes for 122 yards and another score on the ground while also working in the return game, contributing four career TDs as a punt returner. Brooks is undersized for an NFL receiver at 5-foot-7, but his athleticism and dynamic ability as a returner could be helpful in his quest to eventually play in the NFL.