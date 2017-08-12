Play

Gaines suffered a dislocated finger in Friday's preseason loss to the 49ers, Cheifs' reporter BJ Kissel reports.

The injury is not considered serious, but could keep him sidelined for a bit. Gaines recorded one tackle in the contest. The 26-year-old started five games for the Chiefs in 2016, and is entering his fourth season with the club.

