The Chiefs placed Gaines (elbow) on injured reserve Wednesday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

It sounds like the Chiefs weren't optimistic that Gaines would recover from the elbow injury he sustained in the Week 17 win over the Broncos in time for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Titans, so Kansas City elected to shut him down for the season in order to a clear a roster spot. Defensive tackle Stefan Charles was signed in a corresponding move. Gaines finishes the 2017 campaign with 30 tackles (23 solo) and three pass breakups across 14 games.