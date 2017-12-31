Gaines won't return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an elbow injury.

Gaines sustained the injury in the second quarter and was originally tabbed questionable to return, but was ruled out after halftime. The 26-year-old was seeing increased defensive snaps with Ron Parker and Marcus Peters both inactive as the Chiefs opted to rest some players for the playoffs.

