The Chiefs designated Wanogho (quadricep) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Wanogho has been on IR since September, but he could have a chance at making it back for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Ravens now that he's been cleared to resume practicing. He was a full participant in Wednesday's session and will look to maintain that level of activity over the next two days. If Wanogho is formally reinstated from IR and made active Sunday, he would be in store for a depth role along the Kansas City offensive line.