The Chiefs designated Tega Wanogho (quadriceps) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Tega Wanogho has been on injured reserve since September but is now closer to making his return. The 26-year-old was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, giving him a chance to play in Sunday's AFC Championship matchup versus the Ravens.
