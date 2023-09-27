Tega Wanogho (quadriceps) was placed on IR on Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Tega Wanogho suffered the injury during Sunday's win against Chicago and will now miss the team's next four games at minimum. He'll be eligible to return in Week 8 against the Broncos, although it's not currently clear if he may need more time than that to recover.
