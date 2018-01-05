Nunez-Roches (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Titans.

Nunez-Roches failed to practice all week after suffering an ankle injury in Week 17's game against the Broncos. A rotational player on the defensive line, Nunez-Roches averaged 24.5 defensive snaps per game during the regular season. Jarvis Jenkins (knee) is questionable for the contest as well, which could leave the Chiefs' defensive line very thin Saturday.