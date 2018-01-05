Chiefs' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Doubtful for Wild Card game
Nunez-Roches (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Titans.
Nunez-Roches failed to practice all week after suffering an ankle injury in Week 17's game against the Broncos. A rotational player on the defensive line, Nunez-Roches averaged 24.5 defensive snaps per game during the regular season. Jarvis Jenkins (knee) is questionable for the contest as well, which could leave the Chiefs' defensive line very thin Saturday.
More News
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.