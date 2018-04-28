Chiefs' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Extends stay with Kansas City
Nunez-Roches re-signed with the Chiefs on Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Primarily utilized as a depth defensive end, Nunez-Roches figures to make his earnings through special teams. Nunez-Roches appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs last season and racked up 24 tackles.
