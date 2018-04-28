Nunez-Roches re-signed with the Chiefs on Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Primarily utilized as a depth defensive end, Nunez-Roches figures to make his earnings through special teams. Nunez-Roches appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs last season and racked up 24 tackles.

