Nunez-Roches (ankle) will not play in Saturday's Wild Card tilt versus the Titans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Nunez-Roches was listed as doubtful heading into the weekend, so his absence comes as no surprise. Jarvis Jenkins figures to see increased reps providing depth at defensive end as a result.

