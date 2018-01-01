Chiefs' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Suffers ankle injury
Nunez-Roches will not return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury.
Nunez-Roches sustained the injury in the second half of Sunday's regular season finale. Chris Jones, Justin Hamilton, Allen Bailey, and Jarvis Jenkins are the Chiefs only available defensive lineman for the remainder of Sunday's game.
More News
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...