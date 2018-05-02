Telfer is being traded from the Browns to the Chiefs in exchange for linebacker Dadi Nicolas, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Telfer officially started 14 games for the Browns last season, but pulled in just three receptions for 36 yards while mainly being used as a run-blocker. Despite the change in scenery, Telfer's role in the passing game figures to remain minimal with a Chiefs teams that already has Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris at tight end. The 2015 sixth-round pick lacks any fantasy appeal, as his main focus will be opening room for Kareem Hunt.