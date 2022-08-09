Fenton (shoulder) was activated off the active/PUP list Tuesday and returned to practice, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports.

Fenton missed the entirety of the Chiefs' offseason program while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, but now that he's healthy, he'll look to work his way back into a prominent role in Kansas City's secondary. The 25-year-old cornerback has played over 500 defensive snaps in each of the last two seasons and finished the 2021 campaign with a career-high 49 tackles.