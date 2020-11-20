Fenton (ankle) was a full participant in practice Friday, and he enters Kansas City's Sunday night matchup against the Raiders without an injury designation.

Fenton sprained an ankle during the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Panthers, but extra recuperation time from the team's bye provided ample recovery time for the 23-year-old. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday but has shed any sort of designation heading into a game against 6-3 Las Vegas. Thus far in 2020, Fenton has recorded one interception, five pass deflections and 22 tackles, holding opponents to a sub-59 percent completion rate on 41 targets against him in coverage.