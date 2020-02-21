Chiefs' Rashad Fenton: Flashes in rookie season
Fenton notched 15 tackles (11 solo), four defended passes, one interception and one forced fumble across 12 regular-season games in 2019.
Fenton also had 10 tackles, one sack and one defended pass in three postseason appearances. While the 2019 sixth-round pick only managed to accrue modest numbers while playing a reserve role in Kansas City's linebacker corps, the fact that he performed well in coverage bodes well for his future with the team. He'll work to further his development this offseason.
