Chiefs' Rashad Fenton: Kansas City bound
The Chiefs selected Fenton in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 201st overall.
Fenton, a South Carolina product, had five career interceptions for the Gamecocks that can play in the slot or on the boundary. He started 30 games there and tested as an average athlete with a 4.52-second 40-yard dash. He fits a need for the Chiefs, but he'll have to work his way up the depth chart before he sees regular-season snaps on defense.
