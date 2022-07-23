Fenton (shoulder) was placed on the Chiefs' active/PUP list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Friday that Fenton will miss the start of the team's upcoming training camp, but he can still be removed from this list and practice at any point before the start of the regular season. The 25-year-old cornerback missed the entirety of the Chiefs' offseason program while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
