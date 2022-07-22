Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Fenton (shoulder) won't practice to start training camp and will likely land on the active/PUP list, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Fenton missed all of the Chiefs' offseason workouts after undergoing shoulder surgery this offseason. Kansas City drafted three cornerbacks and traded for Lonnie Johnson at the end of April, so it appears the Chiefs have a contingency plan in case Fenton's absence extends into the regular season.