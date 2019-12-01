Fenton was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a hamstring injury.

The rookie sixth-rounder has enjoyed an increase in duties while Kendall Fuller was out with a thumb injury, recording at least 20 defensive snaps in four of the last five games. Fuller was back in this game, so Fenton was poised to spend most of his time on special teams. It's unlikely he returns to the contest, and he'll look to recover before Week 14's matchup against the Patriots.