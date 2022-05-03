Fenton is rehabbing his shoulder and unlikely to participate in training camp, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

The Chiefs drafted three cornerbacks and recently traded for Lonnie Johnson, which suggests Fenton's current situation is a bit worrisome. The 2019 sixth-round pick appeared in 14 games for Kansas City last season and registered 49 tackles, seven pass deflections and one forced fumble. Teicher adds that the Chiefs are hopeful Fenton will be ready for training camp, but their recent moves imply they are preparing to be without him.