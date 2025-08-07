Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Absence from practice precautionary
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rice (groin) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Rice also didn't practice Wednesday, but per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, coach Andy Reid believes that the wideout's groin injury is minor and noted that Rice's continued absence is precautionary. That said, we wouldn't expect either Rice or Hollywood Brown (ankle) to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cardinals.