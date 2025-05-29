Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Rice (knee) is "under the weather" and has been instructed to remain away from the team for this week of voluntary OTAs, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Rice has missed Kansas City's first group of voluntary OTAs from May 27-29 due to an illness, but he may still be able to participate June 2-4 and/or June 10-13, after which the team will host mandatory minicamp June 17-19. Reid said Rice is making progress in his recovery from the season-ending right knee injury he sustained in Week 4, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the third-year wideout "looks explosive and fast" and appears to be working with "no limitations," per Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com. It remains to be seen whether Rice is yet cleared for live contact, but it's encouraging to see that he's looked quick in on-field drills so far. Rice's ability to rack up yards after the catch gives him potential to be featured even in the Chiefs' crowded receiving corps, though the potential of a suspension in 2025 or 2026 still looms.