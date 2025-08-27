Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Agreeing to six-game suspension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rice and the NFL are finalizing an agreement to suspend him for the first six games of the 2025 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Rice will first be eligible to play Oct. 19 against Las Vegas in Week 7. He had a meeting with the league scheduled for Sept. 30 but ended up agreeing to a deal that will get him back in the lineup before mid-season. The NFL and NFLPA are now working to finalize a settlement.
