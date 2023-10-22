Rice brought in five of six targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

The rookie continued his recent ascension, scoring his second touchdown in three game on a six-yard grab just before the midway point of the second quarter. Rice also eclipsed the 50-yard mark through the air for the second straight week while pushing his reception total over the last three games to a solid 13 catches. Rice's numbers are especially encouraging in the context of a Chiefs offense that spreads the ball around to a robust amount of players, and he'll look to keep the momentum going in a Week 8 road battle versus the Broncos.