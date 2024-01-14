Rice recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 130 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 26-7 win over the Dolphins.

Rice was the Chiefs' top pass catcher by any measure Saturday. He kicked off the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown reception on the team's first offensive possession, and he also chipped in three receptions of at least 20 yards. With the performance, he now has at least 90 receiving yards in four of his last seven games. Rice suffered a brief injury scare early in the third quarter but was able to return to the game and should be ready to go for Kansas City's divisional-round matchup.