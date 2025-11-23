Rice caught eight of 12 targets for 141 yards in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Colts. He added a two-point conversion on a pass from Patrick Mahomes.

The dozen targets were a season high for Rice, who turned that elevated volume into the first 100-yard receiving game by a Kansas City wideout this season. Rice has put together a 34-394-3 line on 47 targets through five games since making his belated season debut, adding a fourth score on the ground, and he'll take plenty of momentum into a Thanksgiving clash with the Cowboys in Week 13.