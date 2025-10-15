Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed Wednesday that Rice will play in Sunday's game against the Raiders, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Reid declined to discuss expectations for playing time, saying he isn't sure how many snaps Rice will take. Reid did say that the wideout is in good shape, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Chiefs won't ease Rice back into action. Rice's impressive production to this point in his career means most fantasy managers will want him in lineups, even if there are minor workload concerns for his first game in more than a year. He's coming back from a six-game suspension, after completing his rehab from an LCL tear during the offseason. Rice also dealt with a groin injury during the preseason, but there's been no hint of any trouble there since August. He's been allowed at team facilities since Week 4, giving the Chiefs plenty of time to evaluate his conditioning and get him up to speed schematically.