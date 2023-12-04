Rice recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Packers.

Rice led the team in targets for the second consecutive week and has combined to see 19 opportunities in that span. While Sunday's performance wasn't his most efficient, he still managed to reach 60 yards for the fourth time in his last seven games after doing so only once in his first five contests of the campaign. Rice should emerge as a key contributor down the stretch, particularly in games where the Chiefs experience more offensive success. That should be the case in Week 14 against Buffalo.