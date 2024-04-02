Rice's attorney said Monday that the wide receiver is cooperating with police after a vehicle registered to him was involved in a multi-car crash Saturday evening, Jamie Stengle of The Associated Press reports.

It isn't yet clear if Rice was in one of the two cars responsible for causing a six-car crash. If so, he could face criminal charges, as drivers and passengers from a Lamborghini SUV and a Corvette allegedly left the scene of the accident without providing information or seeing if anyone needed medical attention. The crash isn't believed to have involved any serious injuries, though two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a hospital for further attention.