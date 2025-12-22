Rice (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Rice entered the concussion protocol last week and hasn't logged any on-field work, real or otherwise, since then. With just three days remaining before Thursday's matchup with the Broncos, he seems like a stretch to gain clearance from an independ neurologist to be able to suit up for Week 17 action. Fellow WR Tyquan Thornton (concussion) also was listed as a DNP on Monday, so the Chiefs' current healthy options at the position are Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nikko Remigio and Jalen Royals.