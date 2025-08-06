Rice (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Per Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com, Rice was present for Wednesday's session, but worked with trainers off to the side. It remains to be seen, however, if the wideout will see any action in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cardinals. Beyond that, Nate Taylor of ESPN previously noted that Rice said that he hasn't been told by the NFL whether he'll be suspended (stemming from his role in a multi-car crash that occurred in Dallas during the 2024 offseason) at some point during the 2025 season.