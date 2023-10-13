Rice brought in all four targets for 72 yards in the Chiefs' 19-8 win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

Rice finished second in receiving yards on the night for the Chiefs with a figure that was also his best over the first six games of his career. The speedy rookie has been fairly consistent in a passing game that runs first and foremost through Travis Kelce and often spreads the ball around pretty widely otherwise, recording at least three receptions in all but one contest and snagging a pair of touchdowns. Rice has logged five or more targets on four occasions as well, giving him plenty of momentum going into a Week 7 home divisional battle versus the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22.