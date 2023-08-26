Rice recorded three receptions on six targets for 29 yards in Saturday's 33-32 preseason win over the Browns.

The good news about Rice's performance is that he was open and commanded targets, as he tied for the team lead with six looks. The bad news is that he failed to take advantage of that opportunity due to drops, with one being a potentially long touchdown down the right sideline. Rice has primarily been impressive in the first summer of his professional career, though it appears he'll enter the season behind Kadarius Toney (knee), Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore in priority for targets.