Rice brought in four of seven targets for 80 yards while taking two carries for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-21 loss to Buffalo.

Rice extended his scoring streak to three games since returning from suspension in Week 7. The 25-year-old used his legs to hit pay dirt this time around after hauling in three touchdown receptions over his previous two contests. While the Chiefs were unable to claim victory over an AFC rival Sunday, Rice continued establishing himself as QB Patrick Mahomes' favorite weapon by finishing two targets ahead of Travis Kelce (4-66-0). Fantasy managers will be forced to fill Rice's WR1 production with Kansas City on a bye in Week 10. The red-hot wideout will resume play against the Broncos on Nov. 16.