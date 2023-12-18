Rice caught all nine of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots.

The rookie has completed his transformation into Patrick Mahomes' favorite wideout, leading Kansas City in targets, catches and receiving yards, but Rice's TD reception Sunday came on an Andy Reid special in the red zone -- Jerick McKinnon took a direct snap and flipped it to the crossing Rice for an easy score. The 2023 second-round pick has scored in consecutive games for the first time, and over the last four contests he's amassed a 32-334-3 line on 38 targets. Rice will look to keep rolling in Week 16 against the Raiders, the team he posted his first career 100-yard game against in their first meeting.