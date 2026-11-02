Rice caught seven of eight targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Broncos.

Making his return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring strain, Rice made an immediate impact when he caught an 11-yard TD from Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter for Kansas City's first points of the afternoon. The fourth-year wideout nearly had the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth as well, but the play was wiped out by a false start penalty. In five appearances that season, one of which lasted just six snaps, Rice has put together a 20-243-2 line on 25 targets. He'll look to build on Sunday's performance in a Week 9 clash with the Jets.