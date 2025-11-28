Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Finds end zone twice in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rice caught eight of 12 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 31-28 loss to the Cowboys. He added two rushing yards on his lone carry.
It's the second two-TD performance in six games this season for Rice, who hauled in the first and last of Patrick Mahomes' four touchdown passes on the afternoon. The 12 targets also tied Rice's season high, and he'll take an impressive 42-486-5 line on 59 targets into a tough Week 14 clash with the Texans.
