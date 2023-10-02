Rice had three catches on five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jets.

Rice finished with a pedestrian fantasy line in a rare down game from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' aerial attack Sunday. Kansas City still got the win, and wideout maintained his role as one of the team's primary options behind star tight end Travis Kelce. Rice's five targets only trailed Kelce's nine, which shows the trust Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid have in the rookie wideout just four games into his pro career. Rice's next chance to grow that trust -- and in turn, his role on offense -- will come on the road against Minnesota next Sunday.