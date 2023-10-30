Rice caught four of five targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Denver.

Rice finished second in receiving for the Chiefs behind Travis Kelce (6-58-0) in a rare game during which star quarterback Patrick Mahomes failed to throw a touchdown pass and turned the ball over three times. The rookie wideout is proving to be a reliable target with a 77 percent catch rate through eight weeks. Rice's production has gradually increased as he earns more of his quarterback's trust with each passing week, making him an upside play heading into a potential shootout against Miami in London next Sunday.