Rice finished with eight receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown off of 10 targets in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Raiders.

Rice put it all together for his best performance as a pro against the Raiders on Sunday. The second-round rookie finished as the Chiefs' leading receiver while recording the first game with 100 or more receiving yards of his career. Rice was already separating himself from the pack as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' No. 2 option behind Travis Kelce prior to Sunday's breakout, so make sure Rice still isn't sitting on the waiver wire as the Kansas City prepares to face Green Bay next Sunday.