Rice brought in two of five targets for 19 yards in the Chiefs' 13-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday.

Rice's production was part of the collateral damage of a night that was unconducive for offense, as the veteran receiver tied his lowest reception and receiving yardage totals of the season for a non-injury-shortened game. Rice came in riding a solid four-game stretch where he'd generated a 23-237-1 line on 27 targets, and he'll look to return to that level of production during a Week 13 road matchup against the Rams next Thursday.