Rice secured four of five targets for 42 yards in the Chiefs' 21-17 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Rice finished third in receptions, receiving yards and targets during another serviceable yet unremarkable performance. The rookie is up to a 36-420-4 line through 10 games, numbers that arguably qualify as above average in a passing attack that is notorious for spreading the wealth among its deep group of skill-position assets. Rice has at least four grabs in five of the last six contests heading into a Week 12 road divisional clash versus the Raiders.