Rice (knee) was a full participant in voluntary OTAs on Wednesday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Rice missed Kansas City's first week of OTAs due to an illness, but the third-year pro is now back with the team and showing no signs of still being hampered by the season-ending surgery he underwent last October to repair the LCL in his right knee. Head coach Andy Reid previously said in April that Rice was on track to get an essentially complete offseason, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes said late May that the explosive wideout had been working without limitations, so it comes as no surprise to see him now participating in full. A 2023 second-round pick, Rice followed up his excellent rookie season with a phenomenal start to the 2024 campaign, racking up a 24-288-2 receiving line in Weeks 1-3 before injuring his knee just seven snaps into Week 4. It's possible Rice's ongoing legal situation (and likely suspension) aren't resolved until 2026, but he now faces tougher target competition with Xavier Worthy having developed entering Year 2, Travis Kelce returning for a 13th season, and Hollywood Brown healthy and having re-signed.